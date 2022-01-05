CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce $37.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $38.77 million. CareCloud posted sales of $32.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $139.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $140.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $154.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $159.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.82 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 131,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,946. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CareCloud by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CareCloud by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.