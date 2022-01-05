Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 57,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,946. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $303.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.