Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.98. Canoo shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 24,687 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOEV. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Canoo news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 35,273,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canoo by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canoo by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,349,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after buying an additional 636,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canoo by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 225,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canoo by 30.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 455,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

