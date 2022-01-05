Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.