Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,259 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.34. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

