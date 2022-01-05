Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,822 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in APA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in APA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

