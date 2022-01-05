Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 17.70% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14,845.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 556,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 553,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6,776.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 207,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 204,165 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,010,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,012.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $163.07 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $167.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.84.

