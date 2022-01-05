Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.81% of Bancroft Fund worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $3.17 per share. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 48.21%. This is a boost from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

