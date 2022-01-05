Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

