Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 32.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $77,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

