Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CADE. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CADE opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

