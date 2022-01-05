CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the November 30th total of 172,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other CACI International news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after buying an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CACI International by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in CACI International by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in CACI International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CACI International by 446.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.45. The company had a trading volume of 106,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.60. CACI International has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

