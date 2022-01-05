Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. Cabot has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.