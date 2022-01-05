BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NYSE:BOXD opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Boxed has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

