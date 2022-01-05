BSCView Price Tops $0.0165 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $194,860.41 and $39,674.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00063139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00072058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.59 or 0.08007275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00078298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.53 or 1.00540485 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007581 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

