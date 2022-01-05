Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BCUCY stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

