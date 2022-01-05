Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Short Interest Down 88.1% in December

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookline Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAC. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $990,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 227.6% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 92,412 shares during the last quarter.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.