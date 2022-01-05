Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Up 151.5% in December

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a growth of 151.5% from the November 30th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $176,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $789,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $1,006,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $143,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

NYSE:BAMR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.59. 27,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,324. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.