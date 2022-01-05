Brokerages Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) PT at $142.30

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $146.26. 16,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.32. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

