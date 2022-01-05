Brokerages Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Target Price at $52.13

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. 333,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,336. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

