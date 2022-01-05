Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report $19.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $17.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $154.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $196.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.02 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $98.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,927. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $806.42 million, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

