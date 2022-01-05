Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Million

Brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to announce sales of $7.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $9.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $42.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $57.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.01 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $185.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%.

MEIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe upped their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 616,772 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.35. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

