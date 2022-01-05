Brokerages Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.16 Million

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post $102.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.30 million and the lowest is $102.01 million. Exponent posted sales of $97.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $432.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.53 million to $432.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $467.37 million, with estimates ranging from $465.85 million to $468.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

EXPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Exponent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $118.08. 1,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,684. Exponent has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

