Brokerages Expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will report sales of $316.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.42 million to $320.40 million. Enviva Partners posted sales of $277.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,382. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

