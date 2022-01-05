Brokerages Expect Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) will post $65.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.80 million and the lowest is $65.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year sales of $233.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $322.61 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $332.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braze.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46.
BRZE stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.55. 13,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,467. Braze has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.78.
About Braze
Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.
