Brokerages Expect Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) will post $65.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.80 million and the lowest is $65.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year sales of $233.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $322.61 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $332.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braze.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

BRZE stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.55. 13,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,467. Braze has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.