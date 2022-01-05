Brokerages Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Earnings of $4.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $7.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $17.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.05 to $17.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $25.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.52 to $29.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $171.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $30,647,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,251 shares of company stock valued at $44,016,377 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,372,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,503,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after buying an additional 162,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More: What is a recession?

