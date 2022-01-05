Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.30). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,773,868 shares of company stock worth $112,884,996. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth approximately $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,807 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.87. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

