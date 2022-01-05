Brokerages Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Lazard posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,759. Lazard has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 61.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

