Brokerages Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $946.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce $946.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $952.00 million and the lowest is $939.30 million. Flowserve reported sales of $985.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NYSE:FLS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

