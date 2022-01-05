Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Separately, Johnson Rice downgraded Broadwind from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadwind by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadwind by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

