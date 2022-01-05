Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,480 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

