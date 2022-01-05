Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Position Raised by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,719,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 89,919 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 121,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

