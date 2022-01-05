Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,887.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,919.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,782.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

