Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,141 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 17,478 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 44,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

