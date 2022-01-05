Brady Co. (BRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Brady has raised its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

Brady stock opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brady will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brady by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

