BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in BP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in BP by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

