Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Scott Olson Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.