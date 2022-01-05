Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $118.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.

NYSE BXP opened at $123.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.99. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $124.85. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

