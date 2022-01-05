Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $118.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.
NYSE BXP opened at $123.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.99. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $124.85. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.