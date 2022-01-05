Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,794,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.51% of Hanesbrands worth $30,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

