Boston Partners Trims Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,167,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in BankUnited were worth $48,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth $205,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

