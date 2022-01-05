Boston Partners Sells 711,936 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 711,936 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.69% of Eagle Materials worth $36,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

