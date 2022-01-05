Boston Partners Sells 200,313 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Boston Partners cut its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Delek US were worth $26,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $303,559.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,813. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Shares of DK stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.