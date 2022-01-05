Boston Partners Makes New $38.88 Million Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,554,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,878,000. Boston Partners owned 0.16% of Carnival Co. & as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 70.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Shares of CCL opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.