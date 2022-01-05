Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,354 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $35,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

