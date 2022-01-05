BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,837,000 after buying an additional 365,102 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 108,665 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

