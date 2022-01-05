Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 60 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 0.6% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total transaction of $1,198,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,399 shares of company stock worth $131,620,399. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $254.00 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $250.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

