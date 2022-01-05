Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average is $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $234.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

