Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 198.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners accounts for 2.2% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Focus Financial Partners worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

