Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the November 30th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Bonterra Energy stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,803. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $166.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 82.21%. The firm had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNEFF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.