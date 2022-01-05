Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several analysts have commented on BYPLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

